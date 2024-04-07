Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,779 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ILCV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026. The stock has a market cap of $914.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

