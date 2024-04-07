Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 430 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,730,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

