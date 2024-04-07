WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.36 million and approximately $0.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213555 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

