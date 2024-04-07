Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

