XXEC Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

