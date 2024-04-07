Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 49.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 52,061 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 382,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 169,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

