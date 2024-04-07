Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.33. 789,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

