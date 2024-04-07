Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

ZION opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $28,025,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

