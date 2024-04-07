Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,356 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,318. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.