Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $8.86 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.