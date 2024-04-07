Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $8.86 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.