103,934 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.