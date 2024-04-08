1,107 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.75. 490,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,047. The company has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.