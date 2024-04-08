1,170 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.41. The stock had a trading volume of 614,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,550. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.27.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

