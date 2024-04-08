1,303 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,815. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

