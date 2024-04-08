145 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.12. 86,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $194.77 and a 12 month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

