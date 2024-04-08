257,750 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 257,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 1,894,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,990,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,157,000.

ARKF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.43. 200,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

