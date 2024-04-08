29,600 Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Purchased by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF accounts for 0.3% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Price Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 17,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,390. The company has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

