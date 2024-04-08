3,165 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

