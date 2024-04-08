361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
