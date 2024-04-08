48,156 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,727,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.95. 4,881,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,382. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

