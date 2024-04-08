48,519 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

BBHY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 438,618 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

