52,104 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,636. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.