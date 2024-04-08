5,463 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,491. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

