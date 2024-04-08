7,817 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,235. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.