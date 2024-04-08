89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

