A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $35.12. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 259,021 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

