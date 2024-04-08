Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.8 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 130.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

