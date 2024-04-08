Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Up to $85.43

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.43, but opened at $87.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,527 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

