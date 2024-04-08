Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.10

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 20919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

