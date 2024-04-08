ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.