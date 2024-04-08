Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. RPO LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 55.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 154,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQH opened at $16.55 on Monday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.