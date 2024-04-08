Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.