Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

