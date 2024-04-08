Acala Token Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $163.38 million and $14.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,850.80 or 1.00039785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00134625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

