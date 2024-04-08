Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

