Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $271.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

