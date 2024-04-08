Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Reduced by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average is $568.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

