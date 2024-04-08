Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $486.98 and last traded at $485.25. Approximately 1,047,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,606,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.98. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.