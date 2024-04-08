Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Aflac stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 56,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Aflac by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

