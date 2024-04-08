AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 2,415,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,547,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.