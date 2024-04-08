Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.52

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 22029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

