Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.86

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 10440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.15.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
