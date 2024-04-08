Albert Soleiman Purchases 130 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($378.61).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 196 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($376.45).

CMC Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

CMCX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.01). 1,435,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.88. The firm has a market cap of £671.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

