Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) versus Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Alior Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $761.76 million 2.09 $225.49 million $4.56 6.96 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Alior Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 29.60% 24.29% 1.72% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit and credit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, residential and commercial mortgages, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds. In addition, the company offers retirement pension products and investments fund services; and operates currency trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

