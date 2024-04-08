Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 345.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

