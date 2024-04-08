Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
