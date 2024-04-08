Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.