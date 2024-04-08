Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.09

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1345329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

