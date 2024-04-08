Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62. 302,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,786,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune Stock Down 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,270,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

