Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

