Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 2,004,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,729,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,233,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

